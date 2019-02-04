News

Super Bowl Halftime Show With Travis Scott and Maroon 5 Called Worst Ever

Looks like Travis Scott should have listened to people urging him to not perform at the Super Bowl, as many are calling it the worst halftime show of all time. Ouch.

Marron 5, Travis Scott, and some big Atlanta names like Big Boi hopped on stage to give the halftime performance during this year’s Super Bowl. However, fans weren’t feeling it.

It was called boring and too long. The whole game was also called a snooze, with little excitement or suspense throughout, which may have contributed to the lackluster support for the halftime show.

Some fans were upset at the lack of artists that truly represent Atlanta:

