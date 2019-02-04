Super Bowl Halftime Show With Travis Scott and Maroon 5 Called Worst Ever

2.6k SHARES Share Tweet

Looks like Travis Scott should have listened to people urging him to not perform at the Super Bowl, as many are calling it the worst halftime show of all time. Ouch.

Marron 5, Travis Scott, and some big Atlanta names like Big Boi hopped on stage to give the halftime performance during this year’s Super Bowl. However, fans weren’t feeling it.

It was called boring and too long. The whole game was also called a snooze, with little excitement or suspense throughout, which may have contributed to the lackluster support for the halftime show.

Soooooooo…… This halftime show though. That’s all for Travis or nah?!?!?! 🤨 — LeBron James (@KingJames) February 4, 2019

Recap of Travis Scott’s and big boi performance for the super bowl halftime show pic.twitter.com/UVFpNAvqYT — Alex (@thatkidjacobs) February 4, 2019

Game: meh

Commercials: no

Halftime show: yikes It’s official, this #SuperBowl is boring af — Modern Adult (@adultproblem) February 4, 2019

The Fyre Festival of Super Bowls. Thank goodness CBS has God Friended Me to bail out its ratings . — jeffyP (@Jeffy_p) February 4, 2019

Some fans were upset at the lack of artists that truly represent Atlanta: