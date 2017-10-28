‘Stranger Things’ Actor Charlie Heaton Arrested at LAX With Cocaine

Not the smartest move.

‘Stranger Things’ actor Charlie Heaton was busted at LAX with cocaine. Heaton plays Jonathon Byers on the Netflix series, and while he plays a high school loner on the show, it seems he likes to party in real life.

They found only trace amounts of cocaine during a random bag check, but it was enough for the actor to get the boot back to London. He will be able to come back to the country, but he missed the premier of Stranger Things.

Keep your nose clean, Charlie!

