Steve Harvey Announces Wrong Miss Universe – See the Hilarious Memes!

Whoopsie. Steve Harvey embarrassed the heck out of himself announcing the winner at last night’s Miss Universe pageant. He announced the winner as Miss Colombia, but misread the card. The winner was in fact Miss Philippines, so he had to break the news to the woman who thought she had just won. He then proceeded to spell both countries wrong in an apology tweet after the show:
Check out the video below and flip through to see some of the hilarious memes that the internet has blessed us with.
