Sports Fans NOT Pleased About Having to Watch Jason Derulo During Halftime

We can’t exactly blame them.

The Internet was questioning who exactly listens to Jason Derulo and why he was pegged for the Thanksgiving Day halftime game show. Check out the most savage responses to his performance, which appears to have ruined many Thanksgiving dinners:

Everyone on Earth when Jason Derulo came out for a halftime show pic.twitter.com/dAg8C7lDVe — Herbo (@HerbMcDerb) November 23, 2017

Why is Jason Derulo on the TV our families don’t deserve this — Buy Goreztka (@BasedChasen) November 23, 2017

Jason Derulo at halftime? Hasn't Detroit suffered enough? — Limousine Riding , Jet Flying , Son of a Gun (@IOnlySayFacts) November 23, 2017

Wasn’t sure who Jason Derulo’s demographic was. Appears this is my answer pic.twitter.com/W72QZAYWXy — Cian Fahey (@Cianaf) November 23, 2017

Me: "God, what a dumb half of football. Tough to imagine it could get worse."

Joe Buck: "Up next…Jason Derulo!" pic.twitter.com/iTMJtk1rxV — Daniel Trainor (@dantrainor1) November 23, 2017

This nigga Jason Derulo will dance at your funeral if they cut the right check — Mr. Simmons (@Hand2DaHairline) November 23, 2017

Jason Derulo proves if you sing your own name enough in your songs you too can do the Thanksgiving halftime show in Detroit — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) November 23, 2017

Everyone: Katy Perry has the worst halftime show ever, nothing could be worse than that! Jason Derulo: Hold my beer. #MINvsDET — Casey Sellers (@caseylsellers) November 23, 2017

