Soulja Boy’s House is Vandalized – Who’s to Blame?

Soulja Boy has a lot of beef, including with Chris Brown.

Soulja Boy’s LA home was burglarized Tuesday and the culprit caught on camera. According to police, there was $10,000 in cash stolen and $12,000 in jewelry taken after the suspect kicked in the door. Luckily, Soulja was not in the house at the time. It is still unknown who is to blame.

Some are pointing at Chris Brown’s crew being to blame given the recent beef that was sparked between the two on social media. However, no details about who is actually involved have come to light yet.