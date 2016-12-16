Soulja Boy Arrested! Find Out What the Rapper Did to Get Locked Up

This isn’t looking good for Soulja.

Rapper Soulja boy has found himself in some legal hot water. He was arrested in California for violating his probation after at least one firearm was found in his home. He is currently in jail without bail, which points to this being PRETTY serious for him.

Cops were alerted to him threatening someone online – so they headed his way to investigate. Naturally, they searched his Hollywood Hills home and found a gun, which he is barred from having due to his probation from a previous gun case. Not. Smart.