Another rap beef for 2017!

It all started with a like on Instagram.

Soulja Boy liked a photo of Chris Brown’s ex-girlfriend, Karrueche Tran, on Instagram. This set of some major beef between the two on social media, with both threatening the other and Soulja Boy accusing Chris of abusing cocaine. Check out the tweets:

#chrisbrown ton#souljaboy (pt2, check feed for 1st video) #beef #beefalert #celebs #celebrities #celebrity #heraldentertainment A video posted by The Herald Nigeria (@heraldng) on Jan 2, 2017 at 11:01pm PST

Round 2 of #chrisbrown v #souljaboy. Things seem to be hotting up. #souljaboyvchrisbrown #celebs #celebrities #celebrity #heraldentertainment A video posted by The Herald Nigeria (@heraldng) on Jan 3, 2017 at 12:32am PST

We always root for Chris Brown, but he really needs to chill. It’s a like, and she’s not your girl anymore.