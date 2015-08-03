Some Awful Person Took a Photo of Bobbi Kristina Brown in Her Casket

We wish we could say we were surprised…but we’re talking about the Houstons and the Browns here. These are the same people who took a “death photo” of Bobbi’s mom Whitney when she died. WTF is wrong with these people? Seriously????? Both sides of the family are blaming one another, but the fact is that the photo was taken and has already been sold off for what is reportedly a six-figure payoff. The buyer has yet to be revealed, but expect the photo to surface eventually. TMZ reports that it was take despite restrictions trying to prevent it, and it was snapped at the viewing before the actual funeral. Just…ugh.