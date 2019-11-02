Love Ain’t Ish: Solange and Husband Alan Ferguson Separate

Just throw love away, because if Solange and Alan Ferguson can’t make it, no one can.

Solange made a surprise admission in the lead up to her and her husband’s fifth wedding anniversary: She says that they have “separated and parted ways,” but she didn’t go into details on how or when exactly. We do know it was earlier this year, however.

On Instagram, she wrote, “the past 2 years have brought me more physical and spiritual transition and evolution than ever before my body left me with no choice but to listen and be still within that stillness i begin my journey in confronting my worst enemy, fear. ive lived my best and worst moments in front of the lens and gaze of the world since i was a teenager. ive always tried to live in my truth no matter how ugly or full of love it is. ive also tried to carve out the space to protect my heart, and my life as it unfolds, evolves, and changes. 11 years ago i met a phenomenal man who changed every existence of my life. early this year we separated and parted ways, (and tho it ain’t nan no body business 😭) i find it necessary to protect the sacredness of my personal truth and to live in it fully just as I have before and will continue to do. it is unfair to not have power of your own story as you shape and mold and rewrite it yourself. a nigga ain’t perfect, but im leaning into the fear of the unknown and all the glory and power i know exist within god and the universes grace. may all of your transitions no matter how big or small, be kind to you and filled with incredible love and light!”

The couple had a very private relationship despite being Beyoncé’s family, though it wasn’t enough to help them last. They got hitched back in 2014 in New Orleans, and Jay-Z and Queen Bey were in attendance.

They always seemed like “couple goals” and never gave a lot of hints of problems, but it seems love has betrayed us all once again.

Welp, at least Jay-Z and Bey are still together.