Celeb News

Love Ain’t Ish: Solange and Husband Alan Ferguson Separate

solange alan ferguson

Just throw love away, because if Solange and Alan Ferguson can’t make it, no one can.

Solange made a surprise admission in the lead up to her and her husband’s fifth wedding anniversary: She says that they have “separated and parted ways,” but she didn’t go into details on how or when exactly. We do know it was earlier this year, however.

On Instagram, she wrote, “the past 2 years have brought me more physical and spiritual transition and evolution than ever before my body left me with no choice but to listen and be still within that stillness i begin my journey in confronting my worst enemy, fear. ive lived my best and worst moments in front of the lens and gaze of the world since i was a teenager. ive always tried to live in my truth no matter how ugly or full of love it is. ive also tried to carve out the space to protect my heart, and my life as it unfolds, evolves, and changes. 11 years ago i met a phenomenal man who changed every existence of my life. early this year we separated and parted ways, (and tho it ain’t nan no body business 😭) i find it necessary to protect the sacredness of my personal truth and to live in it fully just as I have before and will continue to do. it is unfair to not have power of your own story as you shape and mold and rewrite it yourself. a nigga ain’t perfect, but im leaning into the fear of the unknown and all the glory and power i know exist within god and the universes grace. may all of your transitions no matter how big or small, be kind to you and filled with incredible love and light!”

View this post on Instagram

the past 2 years have brought me more physical and spiritual transition and evolution than ever before my body left me with no choice but to listen and be still within that stillness i begin my journey in confronting my worst enemy, fear. ive lived my best and worst moments in front of the lens and gaze of the world since i was a teenager. ive always tried to live in my truth no matter how ugly or full of love it is. ive also tried to carve out the space to protect my heart, and my life as it unfolds, evolves, and changes. 11 years ago i met a phenomenal man who changed every existence of my life. early this year we separated and parted ways, (and tho it ain’t nan no body business 😭) i find it necessary to protect the sacredness of my personal truth and to live in it fully just as I have before and will continue to do. it is unfair to not have power of your own story as you shape and mold and rewrite it yourself. a nigga ain’t perfect, but im leaning into the fear of the unknown and all the glory and power i know exist within god and the universes grace. may all of your transitions no matter how big or small, be kind to you and filled with incredible love and light!

A post shared by @ saintrecords on

The couple had a very private relationship despite being Beyoncé’s family, though it wasn’t enough to help them last. They got hitched back in 2014 in New Orleans, and Jay-Z and Queen Bey were in attendance.

They always seemed like “couple goals” and never gave a lot of hints of problems, but it seems love has betrayed us all once again.

Welp, at least Jay-Z and Bey are still together.

Related Items:, ,

Recommended for you

Click to comment

Trending

jordyn woods jordyn woods
1.1K
Lifestyle

Two Baddies Join Forces: Jordyn Woods and Megan Thee Stallion Hang
kylie jenner travis scott kylie jenner travis scott
1.1K
Lifestyle

They Say Travis Scott Got Plastic Surgery…Because of Kylie!
bella thorne bella thorne
1.0K
Entertainment

Bella Thorne to Direct PornHub Movie
farrah abraham farrah abraham
998
Lifestyle

Farrah Abraham Gets Dragged for Her Extensive Plastic Surgery
rita ora rita ora
983
Photos

Rita Ora Rocks Teenie Tiny Bikini in Ibiza
hilary duff hilary duff
900
Entertainment

Lizzy McGuire Fans Are Freaking Out After Hilary Duff Signs on for Show Reboot
gigi hadid gigi hadid
886
Celeb News

Gigi Hadid Says: Don’t Go to Greece, I Got Robbed!
rihanna rihanna
882
Fashion

Rihanna Rocks Wild Feather Dress in Barbados
epstein epstein
859
Exclusives

Internet Reacts to Death of Jeffrey Epstein
808
Celeb News

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth Split Just Months After Getting Married
lindsay lohan lindsay lohan
649
Celeb News

Does Liam Hemsworth Attract Crazy? Lindsay Lohan Tries to Shoot Her Shot
r kelly r kelly
647
Celeb News

R Kelly Complains About Solitary Confinement in Jail, Wants Out
valerie harper valerie harper
626
Celeb News

Actress Valerie Harper, Who Played Rhoda on The Mary Tyler Moore Show, Dies at 80
paris jackson paris jackson
625
Celeb News

Paris Jackson Shades 50 Cent After He Claims Chris Brown Tops MJ
579
Fashion

The Looks at Rihanna’s Diamond Ball Were Poppin This Year! See Them All Here!
j. lo j. lo
576
Entertainment

Fans Say J. Lo Was Under the Influence of Something on the Red Carpet
jim jones chrissy lumpkin jim jones chrissy lumpkin
556
Lifestyle

Jim Jones and Chrissy Lampkin: Home Foreclosed on and Sold for $100
529
Fashion

Jennifer Lopez Wows in Replica of Famous Versace Dress
adele adele
509
Celeb News

Adele and Skepta are Boo’d Up and the Internet is Losing Its Ish
484
Celeb News

Stacey Dash Arrested For Battery on Hubby
473
Celeb News

Aaron Carter Debuts Giant Face Tattoo
tyga kylie jenner travis scott tyga kylie jenner travis scott
450
Celeb News

Tyga and Kylie Jenner Link Up After Breakup With Travis Scott
To Top