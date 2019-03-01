Entertainment

Solange Drops Surprise Album “When I Get Home”

We all knew Solange was coming….and she’s finally here!

We’ve been waiting so long for glorious new music from Solange. It’s been two and a half years since she dropped A Seat At The Table. Now, she is back with When I Get Home. This marks her fourth studio album since she first dropped Solo Star way back in 2002 (we still jam to this, thank you).

Earlier, she dropped a track list confirming an album was coming. So, we’ve been playing it on repeat since it dropped. The jury is in – masterpiece. Not only is it chock full of mood and vibes, it’s also a visual album.

She took over BlackPlanet.com just before the album dropped, bringing back to life something that we hadn’t thought about in years, frankly. She released tons of new artful images through the site that had us digging out our old passwords.

She included talent from her hometown Houston and beyond, including Devin the Dude, Scarface, Mike Jones, Cassie, Gucci Mane, and The Dream.

Give it a listen, or two, or three, below:

