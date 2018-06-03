Sofia Richie Dumps Scott Disick for Cheating on Her

1.8k SHARES Share Tweet

Kourtney Kardashian is somewhere cackling right now.

Sofia Richie and Scott Disick are caput after Scott allegedly cheated on his much younger boo thang in Miami and Wyoming.

Sofia, 19, has been dating Disick, 35, have been together for about a year. He has three children with Kourtney Kardashian and had been trying to win her back before hooking up with Richie.

The pair was heavily criticized for their age difference, especially with his children and connection to the Kardashians.

Sources say that he cheated in Miami. After she found out, they were on the outs. Disick went to Wyoming for Kanye’s album release party. A photographer snapped him with another woman. This was the final straw for Richie.

Sofia’s famous pops, Lionel Richie, has never been pleased with the relationship, and he allegedly told her she’s cut off if she gets back with him again.