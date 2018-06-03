News

Sofia Richie Dumps Scott Disick for Cheating on Her

Kourtney Kardashian is somewhere cackling right now.

Sofia Richie and Scott Disick are caput after Scott allegedly cheated on his much younger boo thang in Miami and Wyoming.

Sofia, 19, has been dating Disick, 35, have been together for about a year. He has three children with Kourtney Kardashian and had been trying to win her back before hooking up with Richie.

The pair was heavily criticized for their age difference, especially with his children and connection to the Kardashians.

Sources say that he cheated in Miami. After she found out, they were on the outs. Disick went to Wyoming for Kanye’s album release party. A photographer snapped him with another woman. This was the final straw for Richie.

Sofia’s famous pops, Lionel Richie, has never been pleased with the relationship, and he allegedly told her she’s cut off if she gets back with him again.

Related Items:, , , ,

Recommended for you

Click to comment

Most Popular

1.8K
News

Brigitte Nielsen Pregnant at 54 Years Old
1.4K
News

ABC Cancels ‘Roseanne’ After Her Racist Tweets
1.2K
Trending

Kylie Jenner Shows Off Slim Figure But Gets Dragged By Fans Over Her Face
1.1K
News

Blac Chyna Tries to Hit Someone With Stroller During Fight at Six Flags
1.0K
News

Ciara Says Future is A Deadbeat Daddy
969
News

Courtney Stodden Files for Divorce From Doug Hutchison
930
Photos

Khloe Kardashian is Nailing the Sexy Pregnancy Looks
887
News

Tyra Banks Admits She Got a Nose Job
836
Fashion

Coachella Celeb Fashion: See Your Favorites!
836
Photos

Celebs Share How They Celebrated Easter
823
Fashion

Fran Drescher Is a Style Icon
737
News

Odell Beckham Jr. Captured on Camera Allegedly Smoking Weed with Cocaine Nearby
729
Entertainment

Netflix Streams Documentary About Rachel Dolezal and People Aren’t Happy About It
725
Entertainment

Jersey Shore’s Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Beefs With His Girlfriend on Social Media
721
Trending

Kim Kardashian Eats Noodles Topless in Japan
717
News

Azealia Banks Responds to Kim Kardashian’s Defense of Kanye West
693
Fashion

See the Looks From This Year’s Met Gala!
692
Photos

Christina Aguilera Looks Incredible Makeup-Free in New Shoot
660
Photos

Jessica Simpson Shows Off Bikini Bod in Bahamas
632
News

Donald Trump Jr. and Aubrey O’Day Allegedly Had Affair
631
Photos

Jennifer Lopez Performs in a Sparkly Thong
616
News

‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Arrested After Announcing He and Wife are Expecting Child
616
News

Jean Paul Gaultier Shades Kim Kardashian Over Copycat Perfume Design
To Top