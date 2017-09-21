Snooki is Married!

-
We never imagined Snooki would end up being the first of the Jersey Shore cast to settle down. Life really can throw some curve balls, eh?
-
The next time Snooki beats that beat up, it’ll be as a newly wed.
Nicole Polizzi, a.k.a. Snooki, officially tied the knot with fiancé Jionni LaValle on Saturday, Nov. 29, according to Us Weekly. The ceremony took place at the Venetian in Garfield, New Jersey. The “Jersey Shore” star wore two dresses from Bridal Reflections and celebrated with a “Great Gatsby”-themed wedding.
Polizzi had “Jersey Shore” co-star Jenni Farley, a.k.a. J-Woww, as one of her bridesmaids, and the couple’s two children, two-year-old Lorenzo and three-month-old Giovanna Marie, were apart of the wedding as well.
Polizzi recently explained to NJ Advance Media why it was so important to have the children involved:
Our children are our lives, so it would be wrong not to include them on our special day. A wedding resembles a family’s commitment to each other and I feel like the kids need to be involved.
Polizzi shared the first photo of her special day via Twitter and reminded fans to tune in to MTV’s “Snooki & JWOWW” to see her walk down the aisle:
-Via HuffPost
