Simon Cowell Rushed to the Hospital After Falling Down the Stairs, Twitter Reacts Harshly

He took a nasty spill!
Simon Cowell was rushed from his home on a stretcher with a neck brace after falling down his stairs. He just returned home after saying that he fainted and fell, suffering a concussion. His injuries have left producers panicked, as the first live X-Factor of the year is scheduled for tomorrow. He told reporters as he arrived home: ‘I fainted and fell down the stairs. I’ve got a bit of concussion. I feel better now’ and thanked fans for their ‘concern’.
No word on exactly why he fainted, but he has had health complications from exhaustion before, and with the X-Factor ready to start tomorrow, he’s likely had little rest. He gave a thumbs up, but he looked a bit out of it and didn’t even have his shoes tied.
See how fans reacted (some savagely!):
I always knew Simon Cowell wasn't a fan of Steps.
— Joshua Crawley (@AllHailTheVoid) October 27, 2017
I saw the news that Simon Cowell fell down the stairs at his home and now all I can picture is this. Thanks #FamilyGuy!: pic.twitter.com/Vn5fQHh2C3
— Lucy Who? (@LucyLocketTV) October 27, 2017
Simon Cowell has been rushed to hospital after falling downstairs and landing on his wallet!
— Jamie Bibby (@Jamiebibby78) October 27, 2017
Good to hear Simon Cowell is ok after his fall down the stairs.
Apparently he plummeted faster than this year’s #XFactor ratings.
— Ian Hyland (@HylandIan) October 27, 2017
Simon Cowell has been rushed to hospital after tripping over his ego.
— Antony Holt (@Hasselschmuck) October 27, 2017