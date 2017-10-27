Simon Cowell Rushed to the Hospital After Falling Down the Stairs, Twitter Reacts Harshly

He took a nasty spill!

Simon Cowell was rushed from his home on a stretcher with a neck brace after falling down his stairs. He just returned home after saying that he fainted and fell, suffering a concussion. His injuries have left producers panicked, as the first live X-Factor of the year is scheduled for tomorrow. He told reporters as he arrived home: ‘I fainted and fell down the stairs. I’ve got a bit of concussion. I feel better now’ and thanked fans for their ‘concern’.

No word on exactly why he fainted, but he has had health complications from exhaustion before, and with the X-Factor ready to start tomorrow, he’s likely had little rest. He gave a thumbs up, but he looked a bit out of it and didn’t even have his shoes tied.

See how fans reacted (some savagely!):

I always knew Simon Cowell wasn't a fan of Steps. — Joshua Crawley (@AllHailTheVoid) October 27, 2017

I saw the news that Simon Cowell fell down the stairs at his home and now all I can picture is this. Thanks #FamilyGuy!: pic.twitter.com/Vn5fQHh2C3 — Lucy Who? (@LucyLocketTV) October 27, 2017

Simon Cowell has been rushed to hospital after falling downstairs and landing on his wallet! — Jamie Bibby (@Jamiebibby78) October 27, 2017

Good to hear Simon Cowell is ok after his fall down the stairs.

Apparently he plummeted faster than this year’s #XFactor ratings. — Ian Hyland (@HylandIan) October 27, 2017