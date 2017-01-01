Sia Tweets Naked Pic Allegedly Being Sold Online to Thwart Sales

This is the new way to stop the illegal sale of celeb pics online.

Sia was ticked that a naked photo being sold online, so she tweeted the photo herself so no one could profit off it anymore. It’s genius because everyone will see it anyway, and now people will lose interest because it’ll be old news.

The “Chandelier” singer wrote: “Someone is apparently trying to sell naked photos of me to my fans. Save your money, here it is for free. Everyday is Christmas!”

She posted the photo showing her nude from behind on Twitter. Smart or should she have left it alone?