Fans Try Their Best Shakira Hip-Shaking After Super Bowl

shakira jennifer lopez super bowl

While the fire may be only metaphorical, Jennifer Lopez and Shakira were plenty hot to heat up the entire stadium during their half time show at the Super Bowl this year, and now fans are inspired to try their hand at shaking it just like Shakira. Many have tried, but it seems clear as to why Shakira is so special.

Lopez and Shakira shared the stage for Super Bowl 54, and fans were left with not one hip-shaking goddess, but two!

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>My daughter doing an impression of <a href=”https://twitter.com/shakira?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>@shakira</a> 🥰 This show was EVERYTHING!!!! 🥰🙏💃 <a href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/HalftimeShow2020?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>#HalftimeShow2020</a> <a href=”https://t.co/ZDMmWr2LxG”>pic.twitter.com/ZDMmWr2LxG</a></p>— Sam Flatt (@SamFlapp) <a href=”https://twitter.com/SamFlapp/status/1224282259487969280?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>February 3, 2020</a></blockquote> <script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″></script>

Some fans even said that Shakira outshined Jennifer Lopez, especially when it came to shaking it.

Whether you favor J. Lo, Shakira, or both, one thing is for sure – they rocked the heck out of that halftime show, and we aren’t mad about it.

