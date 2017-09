It’s a beautiful, healthy baby girl!

Serena William and fiancé Alexis Ohanian have named their daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. She revealed that there were some complications with the birth that forced them to stay in the hospital for 6 days, but all seems to be well with mom and baby doing great. She shared photos of the new member of her family.

