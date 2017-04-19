Breaking News

Serena Williams is Pregnant!

It’s all about the love!

Serena Williams has revealed that she is 20 weeks preggo! Williams, 35, is engaged to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, 33, and the two are now expecting a bun in the oven. Game, set, baby! Congrats to the couple.

