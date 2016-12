Has she found true love?

Serena Williams has been linked to many famous men over the years, including relationships with rapper Common and even a fling with Drake. But it seems she has finally met the one after getting engaged to Reddit founder Alexis Ohanian. She broke the news in a poem on the popular site, and he responded saying, ‘And you made me the happiest man on the planet.’

How cute.

Bear necessities A photo posted by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Nov 28, 2016 at 6:14pm PST

We wish the couple lots of happiness!