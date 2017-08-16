Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian Tie the Knot in New Orleans

It was a star-studded event!

After welcoming a baby girl in September, Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian got hitched with loads of celebrity friends in attendance.

The New Orleans wedding included guests like Beyoncé, Kim Kardashian, and Lala Anthony.

The couple announced the news on Reddit, the website Ohanian founded, saying:

“I came home / A little late / Someone had a bag packed for me /And a carriage awaited /Destination: Rome /To escort me to my very own “charming” / Back to where our stars first collided / And now it was full circle / At the same table we first met by chance / This time he made it not by chance /But by choice / Down on one knee / He said 4 words And r/isaidyes,” she wrote.

They are the cutest couple! Congrats!