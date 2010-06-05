Selena Gomez Had a Kidney Transplant!

That is one big secret.

Selena Gomez has revealed that she underwent a kidney transplant over the summer, getting the kidney from her very best friend. Not only is it incredible that it was a match, but that her friend was willing to do such a selfless act is amazing.

Selena has looked the picture of health while being seen around with The Weeknd, as well as at various events or work functions, so no one was suspecting she was ill. She has reveled that she is suffering from Lupus, and complications led to the need for the transplant.

Turn the page to see what Selena had to say:

Pages: 1 2