Selena Gomez and The Weeknd Split Up

Selena and The Weeknd have called it quits.

We are so sad to see these two split! After 10 months of dating, the couple has split up. Meanwhile, Selena was spotted at a cozy meal with ex Justin bieber, and The Weekend voiced an apology to his own ex, Bella Hadid, for their breakup.

Perhaps these two will be rekindling romances with their exes to ease the pain of the breakup?

Selena recently underwent a kidney transplant in secret, only alerting the public months afterward. No doubt this put some serious strain on there budding relationship, which is already difficult when you are both international pop stars.

We really hope they get back together!