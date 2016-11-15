See the Photo at the Center of the Taylor Swift Groping Lawsuit! It Has Leaked Online Despite Judge’s Orders to Seal It

The “scandalous” photo is what sparked so much drama for Taylor Swift.
The pop singer extraordinaire has been locked in a court battle after she accused a radio DJ of putting his hand up her skirt while they took a photo. The court evidence that has leaked online shows Swift and DJ David Mueller on Saturday morning, with the ex-“Ryno & Jackson” DJ’s hand appearing to be on Swift’s backside in the photo. He was fired over the allegations the the put his hand up her skirt, and he ha been suing her in court.
Have a look and decide what you think – victim or nah?
Noemi
November 20, 2016 at 1:09 pm
Touche. Sound arguments. Keep up the great effort.
Jackson
November 20, 2016 at 11:24 pm
We learn a lot in the news about weight lifters and sports using anabolic steroids
to increase muscle mass, but this is, in addition, different from the HGH and testosterone combination discussed in this
article.
seo
November 23, 2016 at 7:10 am
Hello Web Admin, I noticed that your On-Page SEO is is missing a few factors, for one you do not use all three H tags in your post, also I notice that you are not using bold or italics properly in your SEO optimization. On-Page SEO means more now than ever since the new Google update: Panda. No longer are backlinks and simply pinging or sending out a RSS feed the key to getting Google PageRank or Alexa Rankings, You now NEED On-Page SEO. So what is good On-Page SEO?First your keyword must appear in the title.Then it must appear in the URL.You have to optimize your keyword and make sure that it has a nice keyword density of 3-5% in your article with relevant LSI (Latent Semantic Indexing). Then you should spread all H1,H2,H3 tags in your article.Your Keyword should appear in your first paragraph and in the last sentence of the page. You should have relevant usage of Bold and italics of your keyword.There should be one internal link to a page on your blog and you should have one image with an alt tag that has your keyword….wait there’s even more Now what if i told you there was a simple WordPress plugin that does all the On-Page SEO, and automatically for you? That’s right AUTOMATICALLY, just watch this 4minute video for more information at. Seo Plugin
http://escoambiental.org/index.php/component/k2/itemlist/user/294553
November 24, 2016 at 3:32 pm
Having too much body fat affcects your hormone balance off estrogen/ estradiol and testosterone.
Alma
November 24, 2016 at 4:02 pm
Your outdoor patio furniture must not just be about quality and style but about comfort as properly,
specially if you strategy to invest a lot of time outdoors.
Hildegarde
November 24, 2016 at 8:21 pm
Nonetheless,you will nevertheless want to make intelligent selections concerning colour and size whenchoosing your bedroom set,
and in doing so you will need to have to take into account what youalready have in your bedroom, what you want to take away, the color of
the space,of the furnishings that you intend to retain, the
size of the space, what you canreasonably add to it or take
away, and other such considerations.
Shavonne
November 24, 2016 at 11:28 pm
Plus these can be moved from room to area, letting you maintain a close watch on a
sleeping infant.
Aretha
November 25, 2016 at 11:18 am
It is not diffiicult to conclude tuat all of US would like
to turn back the clock on aging, but the HGH plus testosterone blend has a chance
of such serious side eftects that a person would should really think about the threats.
http://narintec1.ivyro.net/zbxe/?document_srl=409257
November 25, 2016 at 1:07 pm
Cappola said there’s signs without having their hormone levels correctly checked that sometimes patiengs are prescribed
testosterone.
http://www.sagasofsamsara.com/wikipedia/index.php?title=User:DanielaMagnuson
November 25, 2016 at 5:05 pm
There are some tests you should have performed regularly should yoou
decide to start testosterone treatment.
http://elvisitador.net/index.php/blog/4131/anti-aging-supplement-herb-vitamin-food-and-diet-review/
November 26, 2016 at 7:13 am
Pal added because the threat off melancholy climbed guys who consider when deciding whether the benefits are
worth the possible side effects hormone therapy may desire contemplate the
duration of therapy, with longer treatment.
Darnell
November 26, 2016 at 8:03 am
When I initially commented I clicked the “Notify me when new comments are added” checkbox and now each time
a comment is added I get four e-mails with the same comment.
Is there any way you can remove me from that
service? Cheers!
http://www.twa.com.sa/index.php/component/k2/itemlist/user/33593
November 26, 2016 at 7:15 pm
The main variable in the success oof a Human Growth Hormone replacement
therapy is the dosing and frequency a physician prescribes.
vaporizer setup
November 26, 2016 at 7:20 pm
Long battery life and reduced upkeep make this an excellent pen for handling the go.
Milagro
November 28, 2016 at 5:04 pm
Testosterone therapy muust always be discussed
in context of healkthy living and a multitude of other contributions that
also interface with overaall wellness, sexual function, prostate and cardiovascular
disease, glycemic control, and bne health, all which ccontribute to
a man’s vibrant quality of life.
http://chasse-au-pigeon.com/members/florriemoorman/
November 28, 2016 at 7:33 pm
Health czre professionals should make patients aware
of this potential threat when determining whether to tart or
continue a patient on testosterone therapy.
Annmarie
November 29, 2016 at 10:19 am
These days, testosterone is given throug shos
or skin patches so that absorption tqkes place.
Christie
November 29, 2016 at 11:16 am
The cost of these medications is about around $10 for a 10 cc vial, which is sufficient for fifteen weeks.
dr dov rand nj
November 29, 2016 at 12:56 pm
The testosterone from Rejuvchip enters the body in its natural molecular shape
and thus does not disrupt regular structure, as in the case oof artificial hormones.
anti aging supplements 2016
November 29, 2016 at 5:11 pm
This is the biggest testosterone therapy study to date that contains sexual dysfunction might be helped by testosterone
treatment in older men.
http://desplazandolo.com/?option=com_k2&view=itemlist&task=user&id=10215
November 30, 2016 at 1:07 am
Depression, rage, moodiness, insomnia, and lack of well
being are common criticisms off postmenopausal women.
http://www.truinvest.co.ke/?option=com_k2&view=itemlist&task=user&id=271322
November 30, 2016 at 7:32 am
You are no longer geting optimum results from dieting, aand work outs
that are disciplined.
Maritza
November 30, 2016 at 8:19 pm
The finest anti aging doctrine is dependant on your lifestyle by eating healthy food,
exercising, use sunscreen, reducing stress and getting enough
sleep.
Japanese Katana Sword
December 10, 2016 at 8:12 pm
I have a black belt in kenjutsu (Kuki Shinden-Ryu Happo Bikenjutsu) and this is one of my favorite swords. Even though it was not manufactured in a traditional way, it is proof that modern manufacturing techniques can mass produce swords that any ancient samurai would have envied. It handles well, and cuts well. It’s razor sharp and nearly indestructible.
Japanese Functional Katana
December 11, 2016 at 2:46 am
For the price exceeded my expectations
click for source
February 1, 2017 at 2:58 pm
2Ml1xW Wow, superb blog format! How long have you ever been blogging for? you make blogging glance easy. The total look of your website is magnificent, let alone the content!
free pron
March 4, 2017 at 11:46 pm
RcBom0 Just Browsing While I was surfing yesterday I noticed a excellent article concerning
check this link right here now
April 11, 2017 at 4:49 pm
I simply want to mention I’m all new to blogging and site-building and actually loved you’re web blog. More than likely I’m want to bookmark your blog post . You certainly have exceptional article content. Regards for revealing your blog site.