See the Photo at the Center of the Taylor Swift Groping Lawsuit! It Has Leaked Online Despite Judge’s Orders to Seal It

The “scandalous” photo is what sparked so much drama for Taylor Swift.

The pop singer extraordinaire has been locked in a court battle after she accused a radio DJ of putting his hand up her skirt while they took a photo. The court evidence that has leaked online shows Swift and DJ David Mueller on Saturday morning, with the ex-“Ryno & Jackson” DJ’s hand appearing to be on Swift’s backside in the photo. He was fired over the allegations the the put his hand up her skirt, and he ha been suing her in court.

Have a look and decide what you think – victim or nah?