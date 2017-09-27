See Floyd Mayweather Jr.’s Outrageous Tour Demands!

-
Boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. has some pretty crazy demands when he travels. He was recently scheduled to go to Australia and he had a whole lotta ridiculous requirements in his contract:
– Constant supply of M&Ms, gummi bears, juice, and fruit
– Barber and women’s hair stylist available 24/7
– Hotel room full of Cristal champagne
– Butler, chef, and makeup artist
– An entire floor in the hotel to accommodate his entire entourage of 31!
And he flies with not one, but two personal DJs, and a mascot. A mascot? Smh.
my website
September 27, 2017 at 3:44 pm
I will right away clutch your rss as I can’t to find your email subscription hyperlink or e-newsletter service. Do you have any? Please allow me recognise so that I may subscribe. Thanks.
Merlin
September 20, 2017 at 2:12 pm
Definitely, what a great blog and informative posts, I surely will bookmark your website.All the Best!
Laquanda
August 23, 2017 at 2:38 am
By having that much content do you somehow run into any issues of copyright infringement? My site has lots of exclusive material I’ve created myself or outsourced but it looks like a lot of it is popping it up all over the internet without my permission. Do you know any ways to help reduce content from being stolen? I’d genuinely appreciate it.
click here for more info
August 21, 2017 at 11:04 pm
My spouse and I certainly love your site and find many of your blog posts to be just what I’m searching for. Would you offer guest writers to create information for you? I would not mind publishing an article regarding mobile number locator or even on many of the topics you write about on this page. Nice blog!
how to attract a girl physically
August 18, 2017 at 2:41 pm
Thanks for writing this, I bookmarked the site. I’m additionally seeking out material around how to attract females, are you aware where I can come across something such as that? I will come back soon!
Dale
August 17, 2017 at 12:19 am
great publish, very informative. I ponder why the opposite experts of this sector don’t notice this. You should continue your writing. I am confident, you’ve a huge readers’ base already!