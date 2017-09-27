Breaking News

See Floyd Mayweather Jr.’s Outrageous Tour Demands!

    imageBoxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. has some pretty crazy demands when he travels. He was recently scheduled to go to Australia and he had a whole lotta ridiculous requirements in his contract:

    – Constant supply of M&Ms, gummi bears, juice, and fruit

    – Barber and women’s hair stylist available 24/7

    – Hotel room full of Cristal champagne

    – Butler, chef, and makeup artist

    – An entire floor in the hotel to accommodate his entire entourage of 31!

    And he flies with not one, but two personal DJs, and a mascot. A mascot? Smh.

Related Items:, , ,

Recommended for you

6 Comments

6 Comments

  1. my website

    September 27, 2017 at 3:44 pm

    I will right away clutch your rss as I can’t to find your email subscription hyperlink or e-newsletter service. Do you have any? Please allow me recognise so that I may subscribe. Thanks.

  2. Merlin

    September 20, 2017 at 2:12 pm

    Definitely, what a great blog and informative posts, I surely will bookmark your website.All the Best!

  3. Laquanda

    August 23, 2017 at 2:38 am

    By having that much content do you somehow run into any issues of copyright infringement? My site has lots of exclusive material I’ve created myself or outsourced but it looks like a lot of it is popping it up all over the internet without my permission. Do you know any ways to help reduce content from being stolen? I’d genuinely appreciate it.

  4. click here for more info

    August 21, 2017 at 11:04 pm

    My spouse and I certainly love your site and find many of your blog posts to be just what I’m searching for. Would you offer guest writers to create information for you? I would not mind publishing an article regarding mobile number locator or even on many of the topics you write about on this page. Nice blog!

  5. how to attract a girl physically

    August 18, 2017 at 2:41 pm

    Thanks for writing this, I bookmarked the site. I’m additionally seeking out material around how to attract females, are you aware where I can come across something such as that? I will come back soon!

  6. Dale

    August 17, 2017 at 12:19 am

    great publish, very informative. I ponder why the opposite experts of this sector don’t notice this. You should continue your writing. I am confident, you’ve a huge readers’ base already!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Popular

1.7M
11
Daily Dose

Daily Dose of RX: Road Rage Gone Hilariously Wrong
1.7M
Style

Kathy Griffin Just Shaved Her Head – Find Out Why!
1.7M
12
Breaking News

Bobby Valentino Responds to Being Blasted by Transgender!
1.3M
19
Breaking News

Is Carmelo Looking for a Reconciliation With Lala? See What He Just Posted!
1.1M
Breaking News

Bobby Valentino Admits It’s Him in Video but He Didn’t Know She Was Transgender
9.5K
3
Breaking News

Aaron Carter Breaks Down in Tears Again in New Interview
8.9K
6
Breaking News

Kim Kardashian Shows Off Adorable Photo of Her Kids
8.8K
21
Style

Beyoncé’s Body is Insane Just Two Months After Giving Birth to Twins
8.2K
1
Breaking News

Nicki Minaj Shows Off Her Cakes in Mirror
8.2K
5
Style

Kris Jenner Shows Off Bikini Body in Sexy Selfie
7.7K
9
Breaking News

Joseline Hernandez Goes Topless on New Single Cover
7.2K
6
Breaking News

See the Best and Worst Looks from the MTV VMA Awards
7.0K
4
Breaking News

Transgender Woman From Video Now Claims Bobby Valentino Assaulted Her!
6.9K
5
Style

Amber Rose Flaunts Her Lingerie for ‘Bae’ (and Everyone Else)
6.8K
7
Breaking News

Aaron Carter Announces He is Bisexual, Breaks Up With Girlfriend
6.7K
2
Style

Teen Mom Farrah Abraham Shows Off All Her Plastic Parts in Sheer Outfit
6.6K
Breaking News

Drake and Nicki Minaj Rumored to Be Dating, and Rihanna is Not Happy
6.5K
12
Style

Blac Chyna: New Hair and Sideboob
6.3K
6
Style

Daaaaaaaaaaamn! Beyoncé Shows Off Her Curves in Tight Dress
6.2K
Style

Ariel Winter Shows Off Her Front Side and Backside in Itty Bitty Black Bikini
6.0K
14
Breaking News

Fergie Takes it All Off…and Wow!
6.0K
Style

Kate Moss Hangs Topless Out of Helicopter
5.9K
9
Style

Kim Kardashian is Wearing the Weirdest Outfits These Days
To Top