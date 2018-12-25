News

Season of Engagements! Find Out Which Celebs Are Getting Hitched

Several celeb couples were in the loving spirit this holiday. See who decided to get engaged – some of them are shocking!

Heidi Klum has been dating her boyfriend for nearly a year. Now, the two are planning to get engaged! Tom Kaulitz, 29, proposed to Klum, 45. The pair announced their engagement on Monday via Instagram.

Heidi has many children from her previous relationships, Lou, 9, and Leni, 14, and sons Johan, 12, and Henry, 13.

Next up? Robin Thicke! He and girlfriend Erin Love Geary have finally decided to tie the knot. The two welcomed their first child together and are expecting their second. Thicke had a messy breakup with ex Paula Patton, with whom he shares a child, Julian. He has been dating Geary since not too long after the breakup.

YES YES 1000x YES 😭😭💍

But there’s more! The most surprising engagement came from Safaree, Nicki Minaj’s ex, and reality star Erica Mena. The two stirred relationship rumors recently after posting pics together, and it seems they were more serious than anyone realized. Love & Hip Hop star Safaree Samuels proposed to girlfriend Erica Mena, 31, on Christmas Eve. He made a big show of it, with 20,000 rose petals and 200 candles and 112 singing as she entered.

And as if that wasn’t enough, actor Terrance Howard is engaged as well. However, it isn’t a new woman, but his ex-wife! The two seem to be back in love and are looking to head back to the altar. He and Mira Pak also announced the news via Instagram.

It’s the season of love, we guess! Which of these do you think will last?

Click to comment

