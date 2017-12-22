Exclusive

Scott Disick Records Sofia Richie Dancing in Her Underwear

Is this even appropriate?

Scott Disick captured his much younger girlfriend Sofia Richie dancing in her underwear. Fans reacted saying it was so uncomfortable and weird. Disick, 34, and Richie, 19, have been dating for a few months now.

Richie recently went brown, ditching her lovely blonde locks for a sultry new look.

Related Items:, , ,

Recommended for you

Click to comment

Most Popular

119.1K
197
Exclusive

Kim Kardashian Posts Her Backside Coolin’ on the Beach
77.4K
21
News

The Kardashians Sign New $150 Million Deal
71.8K
58
News

People Are Concerned About Mariah Carey’s Mental Health After She Posts Weird Video
26.6K
58
Fashion

Kate Upton Falls Off Rocks While Modeling in the Buff
26.5K
News

Video of Randy Travis’s Drunken Arrest in the Buff Released
26.5K
7
Fashion

The Top 10 Trashiest Celebrities
26.5K
4
News

Kylie Jenner Shows Off Thicker Figure But Hides Baby Bump
26.5K
12
News

Justin Bieber Gets Massive New Stomach Tattoo
26.5K
Fashion

Blac Chyna Switches It Up With a Fiery Red Look
26.5K
4
Exclusive

Bella Thorne Makes Out With Tana Mongeau
26.5K
5
Exclusive

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s Surrogate Spotted!
26.5K
2
News

Last photos of Hugh Hefner show Playboy mogul frail
26.5K
62
News

Piers Morgan is the Worst: Puts Mariah Carey on the Spot Over Vegas Shootings as She Promotes Christmas Concerts
26.5K
News

Project Runway’s Wendy Pepper Has Died at 53
26.5K
1
Fashion

Kourtney Kardashian’s ‘PrettyLittleThing” Clothing Line Disappoints
26.5K
Fashion

Ireland Baldwin Wears Barely There Dress as She Poses on the Beach
26.5K
Fashion

Bella Thorne Bares it All for GQ: See the Video!
26.5K
1
News

Lindsay Lohan Defends Harvey Weinstein, Gets Dragged
26.5K
9
News

Amber Rose Hosts 3rd Annual Slut Walk
26.5K
1
Entertainment

Fans React to Taylor Swift’s New Video for “Ready For It”
20.2K
1
Fashion

Twitter Reacts to Kim Kardashian Dressing as Aaliyah for Halloween
12.0K
12
Photos

Bella Thorne Posts Topless Pic
5.8K
News

Aaron Carter Looks TOTALLY Different! What Happened?
To Top