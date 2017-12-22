Scott Disick Records Sofia Richie Dancing in Her Underwear

1.8k SHARES Share Tweet

Is this even appropriate?

Scott Disick captured his much younger girlfriend Sofia Richie dancing in her underwear. Fans reacted saying it was so uncomfortable and weird. Disick, 34, and Richie, 19, have been dating for a few months now.

Richie recently went brown, ditching her lovely blonde locks for a sultry new look.

Sofia Richie and Scott Disick make me very uncomfortable pic.twitter.com/Vd3XDtt02g — sián (@sian_eckles) December 22, 2017

Sofia Richie dancing around in her chonies on Scott Disick's insta story just doesn't sit right with me lol pic.twitter.com/Lc2IbHrOhy — Racine Acuna (@champagnemami_2) December 22, 2017

Scott Disicks Insta story just made me feel so uncomfortable..why is Sofia Richie dancing in her underwear to her own dads song 😭 — Liv (@olivialouisek) December 22, 2017

Scott Disicks Instagram story of Sofia Ritchie dancing about in her Christmas panties is in v v v v bad taste imho x — Erin Cullinan (@meganellisisgod) December 22, 2017