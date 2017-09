This has some ick factor to it.

Sofia Richie, the ex of Justin Bieber, is dating Kourtney Kardashian’s baby daddy, Scott Disick. Sofia is 19, and Disick is 34. Kourtney Kardashian has been linked to Justin Bieber, with the two often partying together. Sofia was also spotted getting hugged up by Kourtney’s current boyfriend. This is just a big game of musical chairs.

Flip for the two locking lips poolside:

