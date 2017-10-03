Scandal! Images Appear to Show Usain Bolt in Bed With Another Woman After it’s Revealed He Has a Long-term Girlfriend

We bet she’s not very pleased about this.

Jady Duarte, 20, shared photos from the texting app WhatsApp that appear to be of her and the Olympic champion Usain Bolt in bed, one with him appearing to be kissing her cheek. Bolt was partying lat into the wee hours of the night this weekend in Rio as he turned 30 and celebrated his epic Olympic performance. Problem is, it was just revealed that Usain has a long-term girlfriend!

Duarte said she didn’t even know when they hooked up that he was an Olympic star, a globally famous athlete.

A video posted to Twitter also showed him getting very close and grinding on another girl at the club, though that’s less tame than the photos that appear to show him shirtless in bed with another woman.

