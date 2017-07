Sammy Sosa looks like a VERY different person.

Sammy Sosa appeared in a new interview looking extremely…pale. This isn’t the first time his skin-bleaching has come under public scrutiny, as he has previously been forced to defend his higher complexion, saying he uses a “cream” with a lightening side effect. Uh huh. Check out Sosa back in the day, and then now – in a skin-tone pink fedora to boot.