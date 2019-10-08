Safaree Samuels is not one to miss a chance at the spotlight: he was groom and the entertainment at his and Erica Mena’s wedding.

Last week, the couple announced that they were expecting their first child together. Since then, it seemed they were up to something, and surely enough, they popped up with a surprise wedding all captured by – of course – VH1 cameras.

The couple, who both star on Love & Hip Hop New York, tied the knot. Video of the event hit the Internet, and you can see Safaree rapping on the mic as Erica watches.

For reality stars, it’s not surprising they wanted the cameras front and center for their nuptials. However, it’s a whole new level of thirst to also perform at the reception. Like dang Safaree, enjoy your wedding and stop trying to show out every time a camera comes on.

Nicki Minaj has been silent no his news, but Twitter was happy to fill in for her.

Nicki's reaction to Safaree expecting a baby pic.twitter.com/r5Pa9AjUBy — E___🤷🏽‍♀️ (@Ed_naaa) October 1, 2019

Safaree getting married and having a baby before nicki 😭 — Auntie Daja (@ShoeGamePapi) October 1, 2019

Y’all think Nicki Minaj pressed about a nigga she literally made 🤷🏽‍♀️ who knew who Safaree Samuels was before Nicki Minaj ? pic.twitter.com/epVvLA4W8d — __merica.antonette (@iFamousLamerica) October 1, 2019

Tune in to the show to see all the train wreck that surely will be this wedding and reception.