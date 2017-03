The party has ended for Chuck Berry, but his music will live on.

Chuck Berry, often thought of as a father of Rock n’ Roll, has passed away at the age of 90. Berry made tons of hits over the years, like “Johnny B. Goode,” “Roll Over Beethoven,” “Maybellene.” He personified the sex, drugs, and rock n’ roll lifestyle. He became part of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1986, and he was preparing to release a new album after several decades.