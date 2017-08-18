Robin Thicke Has Knocked Up His 22-year-old Girlfriend

Robin Thicke’s girlfriend has a bun in the oven!

We wonder how Paula Patton feels about this.

Robin Thicke, 40, has been dating 22-year-old April Love Geary since the messy split with his wife Paul Patton. If you remember, Paula alleged abuse by Robin and claimed even their son Julian was afraid of him, mostly due to his alcoholism and drug abuse. They divorced quickly and Robin soon moved on with Geary, who is young enough to be his daughter. Now, she is pregnant! Welp, congrats to the couple.

She is due on what would have been Robin’s father’s 71st birthday on March 1st.