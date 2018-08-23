Robin Thicke and April Love Geary Expecting Second Child

1.8k SHARES Share Tweet

Robin Thicke is already on to baby number two with girlfriend April Love Geary.

Robin, 44, and Geary, 23, just welcomed a baby girl six months ago, and she’s already on to the next one.

Robin Thicke celebrated the news by posting video of the ultrasound on Instagram, writing: “They said we couldn’t make another anthem, so we went and made another anthem!” Thank you April ❤️!

April also announced the news on her own social media, writing: “Well someone is going to be a big sister next year! We’re so excited to share with y’all that I’m expecting again! 😇 We find out Saturday if it’s a boy or a girl! What do you guys think it’s going to be? Forgot to mention the due date is Robins birthday! 😝.”

Robin also has am 8-year-old son Julian with his ex-wife Paula Patton. He started dating Geary not long after he split with Paula.