Robin Thicke and April Love Geary Expecting Second Child

Robin Thicke is already on to baby number two with girlfriend April Love Geary.

Robin, 44, and Geary, 23, just welcomed a baby girl six months ago, and she’s already on to the next one.

Robin Thicke celebrated the news by posting video of the ultrasound on Instagram, writing: “They said we couldn’t make another anthem, so we went and made another anthem!” Thank you April ❤️!

April also announced the news on her own social media, writing: “Well someone is going to be a big sister next year! We’re so excited to share with y’all that I’m expecting again! 😇 We find out Saturday if it’s a boy or a girl! What do you guys think it’s going to be? Forgot to mention the due date is Robins birthday! 😝.”

Robin also has am 8-year-old son Julian with his ex-wife Paula Patton. He started dating Geary not long after he split with Paula.

