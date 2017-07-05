Rob Kardashian Says T.I. Had Threesome With T.I. and Tiny! The Internet Responds Hilariously

Not only did T.I. clown Rob when Rob outed Blac Chyna’s alleged threesomes, but the Internet came for all of them too.

Rob Kardashian had an internet tif with T.I. after Rob felt T.I. said something inappropriate about his daughter with Blac Chyna. So, Rob responded by saying that he knew about T.I. and his estranged wife Tiny’s threesomes with Blac Chyna. Not so sure why this would be something that would HURT T.I., as it pretty much just makes Rob look like the loser in all of this. The Internet felt the same.

There’s been a lot of drama unfolding, including Blac Chyna accusing Rob of beating her: “Rob u did all this but u beat me up and try act it never happen!!!!!” the 29-year-old reality star wrote on Snapchat Wednesday. “U put hand on me I swear on god!!!! On my kids but I’m supposed to be quiet because you’re a Kardashian.”

Rob posted explicit photos of Blac online, and this is just getting more out of hand. However, the Internet seems to be sipping tea and waiting patiently for more to unfold.

Rob also claimed he spent over $1 MILLION IN ONE MONTH to support Blac Chyna. Lawd.

He wrote:

“And this the dude that posted a pic in the same bed Chyna and I made our baby in,” he wrote. “The house that I pay for. That robe i prob paid for. Imma send u messages from this dude asking to link with me or he gonna expose Chyna if I don’t help him get money cuz he can’t handle the bills to take care of Chyna. Lol. I pay lambo. Ferrari. Down payment on the rolls. Downpayment on your moms car.”

“I prob spent a million alone in the past 2 months. 90K necklaces. 70K watch. The Ferrari that u pretend u got yourself,” he continued. “Chyna I hope U find help and to this corn ball, u thirsty as f— for hitting me and begging to link with me and if I don’t help u get money then u gonna expose Chyna. Bro go back to your son who is at home instead u out here f—ing someone that everyone f—s including me. Lol. Clown. She everybody’s and it’s been that way. The disrespect in the bed that my baby daughter lays in. Chyna u literally lost on this one.”

Yikes.

"Blac Chyna? I called to see if you'd be willing to partake in a weekend tryst with the Mrs. and I. You'd be well compensated of course." pic.twitter.com/NYl7H35b1U — Young Person (@EricTrillman_) July 5, 2017

Flip for more hilarity:

Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9