Rihanna’s Legs Take the Spotlight in Barbados at Buju Banton Concert

Rihanna is a whole meal in this look at the Buju Banton Long Walk To Freedom concert in Barbados.

Rihanna has been spotted in her home country enjoying herself and catching up with the Barbados Prime Minister and Attorney General Dale Marshall. This is not surprising since naturally she was made an ambassador to the Caribbean island in 2018 to help promote education, tourism, and investment. She was also seen spending some quality time with her brother Rorrey Fenty.

🇯🇲 🇧🇧. @bujuofficial

The 31-year-old has been known to rock some of the most talked about fashion in music, and she never lets us down.

Riri rocked a checkered shirt and matching shorts that exposed her bra top and long, delicious looking legs.Her long jacket trailed behind her as her long black braids broke up the pattern in her brightly colored fit. She even had ankle-high boots to match, and we aren’t mad about it.

