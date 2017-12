1.8k SHARES Share Tweet

This is a Christmas tragedy.

Rihanna’s cousin, Tavon Alleyne, was shot and killed in Barbados just a day after Rihanna spent Christmas celebrating with him and the rest of her family.

She captioned a photo of him saying, “RIP cousin… can’t believe it was just last night that I held you in my arms! never thought that would be the last time I felt the warmth in your body!!! Love you always man! 😢🙏🏿❤ #endgunviolence.”