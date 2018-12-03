Fashion

Rihanna Turns Up the Heat in More Sexy Savage Lingerie

Rihanna is giving us the sweats in some badass lingerie.

Rihanna really knows how to sell some lingerie. Who better to show it off than Riri herself?

Ri has been dropping some sensual photos to promote her Savage Fenty lingerie line. We aren’t complaining.

In the latest pic, she rocks some thigh high, sheer black stockings and black sheer underwear embellished with colorful flowers. Her legs look a mile long as she extends her feet in pointy high heels. She makes it edgy with a colorful headdress full of flowers like the Bird of Paradise as she strolls through a surreal looking garden.

Related Items:, , , ,

Recommended for you

Click to comment

Most Popular

3.6K
News

Lindsay Lohan Gets Punched Trying to Steal Syrian Woman’s Children
2.0K
News

Jersey Shore’s JWoww Files for Divorce
1.7K
Photos

Courtney Stodden Shows Off her Curvier Figure
1.5K
News

Nicki Minaj and Lewis Hamilton Coupled Up
1.3K
Fashion

Gigi, Bella, Kendall, and More Sizzle on The Victoria’s Secret Runway
1.3K
Photos

Kendall Jenner’s Nude Pics Leak
927
Fashion

Nicki Minaj and Cardi B Brawl at NYFW
911
News

Jessica Simpson Announces She’s Expecting Baby #3
880
News

Idris Elba Named Sexiest Man Alive
786
News

Kanye West Goes on Rant Over Rumors Drake and Kim Kardashian Hooked Up
720
Fashion

Who Wore it Better? Nicki Minaj v. Lil Kim
611
News

Kourtney Kardashian Allegedly Dating 20-year-old Luka Sabbat
590
News

Bobby Brown Drops Tea on Janet Jackson During Biopic
554
News

Ariana Grande Posts Heartbreaking Tribute to Mac Miller
514
News

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Married?!
436
News

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Drop $13 Million on New House
431
News

Angela Simmons’ Baby Daddy and Ex-fiancé Sutton Tennyson Shot and Killed
424
News

Rebel Wilson Gets Dragged for Claiming to Be First Plus-Sized RomCom Actress
340
News

Lana Del Ray and Azealia Banks Beef on Twitter
334
Exclusive

Selena Gomez Reportedly Enters Mental Hospital for Breakdown
298
Entertainment

Ciara and Missy Elliot: See Their Off the Hook Performance at the 2018 AMAs
267
News

Caitlyn Jenner Gets Dragged for Trump Support Reversal
261
News

Pharrell Williams Sends Trump Cease & Desist Letter Over Use of “Happy” at Rally
To Top