Rihanna Turns Up the Heat in More Sexy Savage Lingerie

Rihanna is giving us the sweats in some badass lingerie.

Rihanna really knows how to sell some lingerie. Who better to show it off than Riri herself?

Ri has been dropping some sensual photos to promote her Savage Fenty lingerie line. We aren’t complaining.

In the latest pic, she rocks some thigh high, sheer black stockings and black sheer underwear embellished with colorful flowers. Her legs look a mile long as she extends her feet in pointy high heels. She makes it edgy with a colorful headdress full of flowers like the Bird of Paradise as she strolls through a surreal looking garden.