Breaking News

Rihanna Talks Makeup, Boobs Flying Everywhere

We didn’t her anything she said.

Rihanna was talking up her new Fenty makeup line with all her inclusive shades, but we were a bit distracted by her unrestrained boobies flying all around while she passionately went on about it. We could barely handle it!

Rihanna is dropping a huge new line of makeup, following the lead of other stars who have seen a lot of success with it. She’s definitely not dropping a lingerie line. Because – who needs that?!

Related Items:, ,

Recommended for you

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

The Latest

To Top