Rihanna Talks Makeup, Boobs Flying Everywhere

Rihanna was talking up her new Fenty makeup line with all her inclusive shades, but we were a bit distracted by her unrestrained boobies flying all around while she passionately went on about it. We could barely handle it!
Rihanna is dropping a huge new line of makeup, following the lead of other stars who have seen a lot of success with it. She’s definitely not dropping a lingerie line. Because – who needs that?!
Everyone needs to hear @rihanna talk about why creating inclusive makeup shades is so important. @fentybeauty 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/kdzETuhTrQ
— Cat Quinn (@catquinn) September 8, 2017