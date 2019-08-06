Rihanna never fails to show out, especially when she hits her roots for the Kadooment Day Parade in Bridgetown, Barbados.

She wore a pink dress adorned with giant pink feathers that framed her face, designed by David Laport. The look of happiness was impossible to miss.

Fans have been closely watching – if not down right harassing – the singer over when her next upcoming album will drop. She’s expected to drop an album this year, but no date or details have been released. She hasn’t dropped an album since her 2016 project, ANTI.

🚨 #R9: Rihanna shared a video of her working in the studio 🚨 pic.twitter.com/TEf4wfxgfc — Rihanna News (@TeamOfRihanna) January 7, 2019

She even joked about naming it R9, which is what her fans are calling the still-unnamed album.

Check out more of her look below: