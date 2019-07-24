Rihanna posted a photo of a young girl who is a spitting image of the pop star, and now Tyra Banks wants to find her.

Even Riri herself was taken aback by the likeness, captioning the post, “almost drop my phone. how?” Took the words right out of our mouth.

The girl looks so strikingly similar to Rihanna, the photo could easily fit into one of Riri’s family photo albums as a younger version of herself. She even has the same deep gaze that Rihanna so often sports in her own photos.

She seemed as clueless as everyone else, so it’s safe to say this isn’t her long-lost daughter. However, the two look scary similar.

Even other celebs like Snoop Dogg gave their theories, with Snoop claiming the girl must be Ri’s daughter. Priyanka Chopra just wrote, “Wow?!”

In case they ever make a movie about Rihanna, this girl should have the role.