Breaking News Rihanna Drops Millions on New Mansion in LA By gossiprx Posted on August 24, 2017 Share Tweet Share Share Email Comments Rihanna is ballin so hard right now. Rihanna just dropped $6.8 million on a new house near the Sunset Strip. It features a huge pool, 7000 square feet, a movie theater, and bossed up features. Flip through to see how Rihanna is living. Pages: 1 2 3 4 Related Items:celeb, real estate, Rihanna Share Tweet Share Share Email Recommended for you Chris Brown Still Has Eyes for Rihanna Drake and Nicki Minaj Rumored to Be Dating, and Rihanna is Not Happy Chris Brown Sings About the One That Got Away – But Who Is He Talking About? Click to comment Leave a Reply Cancel reply Your email address will not be published.Comment Name Email Website