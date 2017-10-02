Rihanna Dating Lewis Hamilton?

Rumors are swirling that Rihanna has been secretly dating racer Lewis Hamilton in between studio sessions for her eighth album. Though he had been rumored to be seeing Kendall Jenner previously, he has yet to be firmly tied to anyone since breaking up with Nicole Scherzinger earlier this year. Though long time friends, the two have been spotted getting cozy in recent weeks including dinner dates and partying it up at 1Oak. We don’t know if we like them together…He seems a little too neutral for her.