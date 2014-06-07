Rihanna Claps Back at TLC’s Hater Comments

Rihanna is responding to TLC members T-Boz and Chilli talking smack. In response to their comments about how she doesn’t need to be naked every time they see her, she updated her Twitter pic to show a naked pic of the group from back in the day to demonstrate their hypocrisy.

Rihanna said, “When there’s no changing the fact that I’m me, and they’re well…they’re them,” she tweeted with a pic of herself sticking her tongue out.

Watch the video of their interview where they feel the need to talk about Rihanna to stay relevant.