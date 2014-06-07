Breaking News

Rihanna Claps Back at TLC’s Hater Comments

By
Posted on

Rihanna is responding to TLC members T-Boz and Chilli talking smack. In response to their comments about how she doesn’t need to be naked every time they see her, she updated her Twitter pic to show a naked pic of the group from back in the day to demonstrate their hypocrisy.

Screen Shot 2014-06-07 at 2.56.13 PMimageprocessor

Rihanna said, “When there’s no changing the fact that I’m me, and they’re well…they’re them,” she tweeted with a pic of herself sticking her tongue out.

Watch the video of their interview where they feel the need to talk about Rihanna to stay relevant.

Related Items:,

Recommended for you

22 Comments

22 Comments

  1. JOHN KAISER PHD

    June 7, 2014 at 12:58 pm

    For me personally I can’t believe I am even asking this question I love aaliyah and miss her and I cannot say I am a big fan of rihanna I don’t listen to her music much but I have been told by some co workers that rihanna is considered the new aaliyah no disrespect to rihanna and her fans but in my opinion no one comes close to aaliyah

  2. Random

    June 7, 2014 at 12:59 pm

    What are your thoughts on the Chris Brown and Rihanna Scandal?? Who do you side with?? why?? just purely interested in what people think.

  3. Brian

    June 7, 2014 at 1:23 pm

    really what was the reason for chris to beat rihanna??????

  4. Thomas Lopez

    June 7, 2014 at 2:20 pm

    whoose the better singer
    dancer
    who looks better
    whoose songs you like better

    ima have to go wit beyonce shes prettier and she sings WAY better than rihanna rihanna voice just sounds winey and you cant understand what shes sayin

  5. Ryan Dunn

    June 7, 2014 at 5:25 pm

    do Chris Brown and Rihanna really go together… thats what i heard??

  6. Superman

    June 9, 2014 at 1:21 pm

    who do u like better beyonce or rihanna? i like both there both great! and also do u think Jay-Z n Beyonce will last? or do u think Rihanna n Chris brown will last?

  7. mrankinmatt

    June 9, 2014 at 4:50 pm

    1) Do You Think Rihanna Is:
    a) Sexy
    b) Pretty
    c) Trash

    2) Which Songs Do You Like The Best:
    a) S&M
    b) Rude Boy
    c) What’s My Name

    3) Do You Like Her Better :
    a) Now – Wild (S&M Video)
    b) Cute/Sexy (Pond De Replay Video)
    c) Edgy (Disturbia Video)

    4) How Do You Feel About Her Red Hair:
    a) It’s got to go
    b) It’s cute
    c) I wanna rock that!

    5) Who Do You Like Better-Rihanna or Beyonce:
    a) Rihanna
    b) Beyonce

    Comment about Rihanna (Optional)

    ~Star if you liked this.~

  8. Lasagna delivery guy

    June 12, 2014 at 1:33 pm

    My friend and I are having a little fight about which one is better. I think Rihanna.. What do you think?

  9. Pingback: Best Newspaper in India

  10. Pingback: economics tuition

  11. Pingback: i love my encryption technology plc

  12. Pingback: rhodium

  13. Pingback: joseph shihara rukshan de saram

  14. Pingback: joseph shihara rukshan de saram

  15. Pingback: sciroxx steroids

  16. Pingback: computer reparatie Winterswijk

  17. Pingback: m88sb

  18. Pingback: kimsin sen

  19. alien perfume

    December 5, 2016 at 1:50 am

    f4ezQC Merely wanna admit that this is very helpful, Thanks for taking your time to write this.

  20. eau de toilette

    December 5, 2016 at 9:25 am

    oedyWj I truly appreciate this post. I have been looking everywhere for this! Thank goodness I found it on Bing. You have made my day! Thanks again

  21. Full Article

    February 1, 2017 at 3:46 pm

    WhlwG5 You made some really good points there. I looked on the web for additional information about the issue and found most people will go along with your views on this site.

  22. lovely shez

    March 4, 2017 at 8:40 pm

    TTK3CQ Major thankies for the blog post. Really Great.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Latest

To Top