Rihanna Claps Back at TLC’s Hater Comments

Rihanna is responding to TLC members T-Boz and Chilli talking smack. In response to their comments about how she doesn’t need to be naked every time they see her, she updated her Twitter pic to show a naked pic of the group from back in the day to demonstrate their hypocrisy.
Rihanna said, “When there’s no changing the fact that I’m me, and they’re well…they’re them,” she tweeted with a pic of herself sticking her tongue out.
Watch the video of their interview where they feel the need to talk about Rihanna to stay relevant.
JOHN KAISER PHD
June 7, 2014 at 12:58 pm
For me personally I can’t believe I am even asking this question I love aaliyah and miss her and I cannot say I am a big fan of rihanna I don’t listen to her music much but I have been told by some co workers that rihanna is considered the new aaliyah no disrespect to rihanna and her fans but in my opinion no one comes close to aaliyah
Random
June 7, 2014 at 12:59 pm
What are your thoughts on the Chris Brown and Rihanna Scandal?? Who do you side with?? why?? just purely interested in what people think.
Brian
June 7, 2014 at 1:23 pm
really what was the reason for chris to beat rihanna??????
Thomas Lopez
June 7, 2014 at 2:20 pm
whoose the better singer
dancer
who looks better
whoose songs you like better
ima have to go wit beyonce shes prettier and she sings WAY better than rihanna rihanna voice just sounds winey and you cant understand what shes sayin
Ryan Dunn
June 7, 2014 at 5:25 pm
do Chris Brown and Rihanna really go together… thats what i heard??
Superman
June 9, 2014 at 1:21 pm
who do u like better beyonce or rihanna? i like both there both great! and also do u think Jay-Z n Beyonce will last? or do u think Rihanna n Chris brown will last?
mrankinmatt
June 9, 2014 at 4:50 pm
1) Do You Think Rihanna Is:
a) Sexy
b) Pretty
c) Trash
2) Which Songs Do You Like The Best:
a) S&M
b) Rude Boy
c) What’s My Name
3) Do You Like Her Better :
a) Now – Wild (S&M Video)
b) Cute/Sexy (Pond De Replay Video)
c) Edgy (Disturbia Video)
4) How Do You Feel About Her Red Hair:
a) It’s got to go
b) It’s cute
c) I wanna rock that!
5) Who Do You Like Better-Rihanna or Beyonce:
a) Rihanna
b) Beyonce
Comment about Rihanna (Optional)
~Star if you liked this.~
Lasagna delivery guy
June 12, 2014 at 1:33 pm
My friend and I are having a little fight about which one is better. I think Rihanna.. What do you think?
Pingback: Best Newspaper in India
Pingback: economics tuition
Pingback: i love my encryption technology plc
Pingback: rhodium
Pingback: joseph shihara rukshan de saram
Pingback: joseph shihara rukshan de saram
Pingback: sciroxx steroids
Pingback: computer reparatie Winterswijk
Pingback: m88sb
Pingback: kimsin sen
alien perfume
December 5, 2016 at 1:50 am
f4ezQC Merely wanna admit that this is very helpful, Thanks for taking your time to write this.
eau de toilette
December 5, 2016 at 9:25 am
oedyWj I truly appreciate this post. I have been looking everywhere for this! Thank goodness I found it on Bing. You have made my day! Thanks again
Full Article
February 1, 2017 at 3:46 pm
WhlwG5 You made some really good points there. I looked on the web for additional information about the issue and found most people will go along with your views on this site.
lovely shez
March 4, 2017 at 8:40 pm
TTK3CQ Major thankies for the blog post. Really Great.