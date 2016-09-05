Rihanna and Drake Get Matching Shark Tattoos as Romance Heats Up

That’s it, it’s official – they’ve gotten matching tattoos. There’s no going back now!
Rihanna was spotted out a few days ago with fresh ink on her leg, which depicted a purple camouflage shark that represents her and Drake’s budding romance. The pair were spotted out with a stuffed camo shark that Drake reportedly gave her on a date, and Rihanna was spotted carrying it in her bag as well.
These two are too cute!
Rihanna hit up Big Bang tattoos for her ink this past week:
No word on when Drake got his, but they clearly are matching.
Theo
October 17, 2016 at 6:15 pm
Hi, i read your blog occasionally and i own a similar one and i was just curious if you get a lot of spam feedback? If so how do you stop it, any plugin or anything you can advise? I get so much lately it’s driving me mad so any help is very much appreciated.
Merlin
October 20, 2016 at 4:51 pm
There is obviously a bundle to identify about this. I believe you made various nice points in features also.
Visit Website
October 29, 2016 at 3:57 am
I just want to say I’m very new to blogging and really liked you’re website. Likely I’m likely to bookmark your blog . You certainly come with wonderful stories. Thanks a lot for sharing your webpage.
TroyKNondorf
November 16, 2016 at 6:42 am
Sweet blog! I found it while browsing on Yahoo News. Do you possess any suggestions regarding how to get listed in Yahoo News?
I’ve been trying for a while but I never appear
to get there! Many thanks
GalaQRonde
November 18, 2016 at 8:50 am
Hello to every , for the reason that I am genuinely eager
of reading this blog’s post to be updated daily. It carries pleasant
material.
PatRGarrison
November 19, 2016 at 12:41 pm
Great beat ! I want to apprentice as you amend your website, how can i
subscribe for any blog site? The account helped me a acceptable deal.
I had been tiny bit acquainted on this your broadcast offered bright clear concept
JoneCHoger
November 21, 2016 at 2:58 pm
I don’t even know how I ended up here, but I believed
this submit was once great. I don’t recognize who you could be but definitely you’re visiting a famous blogger should
you are certainly not already. Cheers!
corburt erilio
November 21, 2016 at 7:16 pm
I’ve been browsing online more than 3 hours these days, but I by no means found any fascinating article like yours. It is pretty price enough for me. In my view, if all website owners and bloggers made good content material as you probably did, the net might be a lot more useful than ever before.
CoryVMontroy
November 24, 2016 at 12:22 am
Thank you for any other great article. The place else may
anybody get that kind of info in such an ideal method of writing?
I’ve a presentation next week, and I am on the search for such info.
DiegoELute
November 24, 2016 at 4:05 pm
Greetings! Very helpful advice in this particular
article! It’s the little changes that produce the
greatest changes. Thanks a lot for sharing!
BrynnNDragun
November 25, 2016 at 3:10 pm
The truth is when someone doesn’t be aware of then its up to other people that they will help, so here it occurs.
NanciRWeberg
November 27, 2016 at 5:34 pm
At this point I am just ready to complete my breakfast, later than having
my breakfast coming again to read other news.
NelsonWHamil
November 28, 2016 at 1:35 pm
This website was… how do you say it? Relevant!! Finally I’ve found something which helped me to.
Cheers!
KentKWensman
November 28, 2016 at 2:17 pm
obviously like your website but you have to test the spelling on several of your posts.
A number seem to be rife with spelling issues and that i find it very troublesome
to tell the reality however I’ll certainly come back again.
BrentSRoscoe
November 28, 2016 at 6:38 pm
Great blog! Is your theme custom made or did
you download it from somewhere? A theme like yours with some simple adjustements would actually make
my blog stand out. Please let me know where you got your design.
Thanks a lot
GracieHSchaf
November 29, 2016 at 2:20 pm
Every weekend i utilized to visit this site, because i
want enjoyment, because this this site conations truly pleasant funny information too.
RosaTEisen
November 30, 2016 at 3:56 pm
Wonderful blog! I discovered it while searching
on Yahoo News. Do you have any tips concerning how to get placed in Yahoo News?
I’ve been trying for a while having said that i never manage to arrive there!
Thanks a lot
MellieDRoger
November 30, 2016 at 4:09 pm
Just want to say your article is as amazing. The clarity in your post
is simply excellent and i could assume you’re an expert on this subject.
Fine with your permission let me to grab your RSS feed
to keep up to date with forthcoming post.
Thanks a million and please continue the enjoyable work.
RobtSCarvill
November 30, 2016 at 4:22 pm
Awesome post.
KileyOGavell
November 30, 2016 at 4:31 pm
It’s very easy to learn any matter on web in comparison with books, as I found this part of
writing around this website.
ReinaTDenzin
November 30, 2016 at 5:32 pm
I like everything you guys are usually up too. This sort
of clever work and reporting! Continue the wonderful works guys I’ve added
you guys to my blogroll.
HallieMDonis
December 1, 2016 at 1:14 am
Helpful information. Lucky me I discovered your site unintentionally, and I’m
stunned why this accident didn’t happened in advance! I bookmarked it.
LisaWCuhel
December 2, 2016 at 2:23 am
I blog frequently and I really appreciate your content.
This article has truly peaked my interest. I will bookmark your
blog and keep checking for new details about once a week.
I opted in for your RSS feed too.
AleneOWigton
December 2, 2016 at 2:46 pm
Today, I went to the beachfront with my children.
I found a sea shell and gave it to my 4 year old daughter and said “You can hear the ocean if you put this to your ear.” She placed the shell
to her ear and screamed. There was a hermit crab inside and
it pinched her ear. She never wants to go back! LoL I know this is entirely off topic but I had to tell someone!
hentiaschool
December 3, 2016 at 3:41 am
вЂЁafterward we showered and keep on novel tights and went to sofa
pussyhot
December 4, 2016 at 9:18 am
I was about ten and my nephew Chantelle was 8
JoseOSolares
December 4, 2016 at 4:49 pm
Hmm is anyone else encountering problems with the images on this blog loading?
I’m trying to figure out if its a problem on my end or if it’s the
blog. Any suggestions would be greatly appreciated.
Related Site
January 31, 2017 at 5:40 pm
9ooJWe thanks to the author for taking his time on this one.
lovely shez
March 5, 2017 at 12:48 am
ppx0wY Tapes and Containers are scanned and tracked by CRIM as data management software.