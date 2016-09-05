Rihanna and Drake Get Matching Shark Tattoos as Romance Heats Up

That’s it, it’s official – they’ve gotten matching tattoos. There’s no going back now!

Rihanna was spotted out a few days ago with fresh ink on her leg, which depicted a purple camouflage shark that represents her and Drake’s budding romance. The pair were spotted out with a stuffed camo shark that Drake reportedly gave her on a date, and Rihanna was spotted carrying it in her bag as well.

These two are too cute!

Rihanna hit up Big Bang tattoos for her ink this past week:

Camo shark for my dear friend @badgalriri Also… I just found out you can zoom on IG- enjoy 🙂 A photo posted by Bang Bang (@bangbangnyc) on Sep 1, 2016 at 10:33am PDT

No word on when Drake got his, but they clearly are matching.