Rick Ross Arrested in Greensboro, North Carolina

Rick Ross was arrested yesterday (June 27) after his performance at Greensboro, North Carolina’s 102 Jamz’s Super Jam 2014 concert.
According to TMZ, Ross faces a charge of failing to appear in court stemming from a 2013 misdemeanor marijuana charge/arrest in Greensboro.
He was taken to the Greensboro Detention Center by police and subsequently posted the $1,000 bond placed on him.
