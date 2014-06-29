ENTERTAINMENT

Rick Ross Arrested in Greensboro, North Carolina

By
Posted on

rick-ross-philly-show-650-430
Rick Ross was arrested yesterday (June 27) after his performance at Greensboro, North Carolina’s 102 Jamz’s Super Jam 2014 concert.

According to TMZ, Ross faces a charge of failing to appear in court stemming from a 2013 misdemeanor marijuana charge/arrest in Greensboro.

He was taken to the Greensboro Detention Center by police and subsequently posted the $1,000 bond placed on him.

Related Items:

Recommended for you

6 Comments

6 Comments

  1. Manuel

    October 17, 2016 at 6:13 pm

    I haven’t checked in here for some time as I thought it was getting boring, but the last several posts are good quality so I guess I’ll add you back to my everyday bloglist. You deserve it my friend 🙂

  2. Isaiah

    October 20, 2016 at 5:00 pm

    Greetings I am so glad I found your webpage, I really found you by mistake, while I was browsing on Digg for something else, Anyhow I am here now and would just like to say thanks a lot for a marvelous post and a all round interesting blog (I also love the theme/design), I don’t have time to read through it all at the minute but I have book-marked it and also added your RSS feeds, so when I have time I will be back to read a great deal more, Please do keep up the excellent job.

  3. cheap dentist

    October 25, 2016 at 8:49 pm

    I used to be suggested this blog by means of my cousin. I am now not certain whether or not this submit is written by him as no one else understand such designated about my problem. You’re wonderful! Thanks!

  4. Bell

    November 3, 2016 at 6:21 pm

    Hi, Neat post. There is a problem with your web site in internet explorer, would test this… IE still is the market leader and a huge portion of people will miss your fantastic writing due to this problem.

  5. corburt erilio

    November 9, 2016 at 1:15 pm

    I have been reading out many of your articles and i can claim nice stuff. I will definitely bookmark your website.

  6. Kali

    January 9, 2017 at 9:50 pm

    Good site! I truly love how it is easy on my eyes and the data are well written. I am wondering how I could be notified whenever a new post has been made. I’ve subscribed to your RSS which must do the trick! Have a nice day!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Latest

To Top