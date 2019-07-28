Celeb News

RHOA’s Cynthia Bailey Gets Engaged With Massive Rock

cynthia bailey

Real Housewives of Atlanta’s Cynthia Bailey is officially engaged, and would you look at that ring?!

Cynthia Bailey is long past her last marriage to Peter Thomas, whom she was married to until 2017. The two appeared on RHOA together through several seasons. She has been dating Atlanta sportscaster Mike Hill for a little over a year. He shares three children of his own from a previous marriage.

Hill popped the question after 16 months of dating, and he spared no expense with a gorgeous 5 carrot princess cut diamond ring.

cynthia bailey mike hill

He proposed on the day Cynthia opened her newest business venture, Bailey WineCenter. He planned a whole special event, even including his three daughters in the proposal. They held up a sign asking if they could all be a family as Hill got down on one knee.

Naturally, she said “Yes!” – and we are sure that we will see much more of these two…perhaps even a wedding special because who DOESN”T want to see this amazing wedding, right???

Related Items:, ,

Recommended for you

Click to comment

Trending

7.2K
Entertainment

Did Taylor Swift Just Blatantly Rip Off Beyonce?!
1.2K
Exclusives

Joe Jones and Sophie Turner: A History of Their Love as They Elope
914
Celeb News

Did Khloe Kardashian Chop Her Nose Up With Plastic Surgery?
909
Exclusives

Cardi B’s $500k Ruby Nipples Steal the Show at the Met Gala
543
Fashion

Kim Kardashian – See Her Best Looks of All Time
ciara ciara
505
Celeb News

Ciara Shades Ex Future Over Breakup
oj-simpson oj-simpson
452
Celeb News

OJ Simpson Joins Twitter to ‘Set the Record Straight’
taylor-swift taylor-swift
442
Entertainment

Not Again…Fans Accuse Taylor Swift of Ripping Off Beyoncé Video
cassie alex fine cassie alex fine
440
Celeb News

Cassie Has Big News! (Diddy’s Not Going to Like This)
the-hills-premiere the-hills-premiere
404
Entertainment

Stars of MTV’s ‘The Hills’: See Their Styles Then and Now
cardi b cardi b
355
Celeb News

Cardi B Pleads Not Guilty in Court
cardi b cardi b
337
Celeb News

Cardi B Loses Her Wig And Keeps Performing
amber portwood amber portwood
324
Celeb News

Amber Portwood, star of MTV’s ‘Teen Mom OG,’ Arrested: See Her Scandals
r. kelly r. kelly
267
Celeb News

R. Kelly Investigators Uncover 20 Underage Sex Tapes
266
Entertainment

It’s “Workin” for Brittany Bloom
kylie jenner kylie jenner
252
Celeb News

Kylie Jenner Claps Back At Influencer Amanda Ensing
225
Celeb News

Jeffree Star Says Kylie Jenner’s Skin Line is Trash
missy elliott missy elliott
217
Fashion

You’ve Never Seen Missy Elliott Look Like This
rihanna rihanna
171
Entertainment

Rihanna Has a Doppelgänger!
170
Fashion

Jennifer Lopez Turns 50! See Her Hottest Looks of All-Time
159
Celeb News

The Internet Reacts to Speculation Diddy is Dating 22-Year-Old Lori Harvey
To Top