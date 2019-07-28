RHOA’s Cynthia Bailey Gets Engaged With Massive Rock

Real Housewives of Atlanta’s Cynthia Bailey is officially engaged, and would you look at that ring?!

Cynthia Bailey is long past her last marriage to Peter Thomas, whom she was married to until 2017. The two appeared on RHOA together through several seasons. She has been dating Atlanta sportscaster Mike Hill for a little over a year. He shares three children of his own from a previous marriage.

Hill popped the question after 16 months of dating, and he spared no expense with a gorgeous 5 carrot princess cut diamond ring.

He proposed on the day Cynthia opened her newest business venture, Bailey WineCenter. He planned a whole special event, even including his three daughters in the proposal. They held up a sign asking if they could all be a family as Hill got down on one knee.

Naturally, she said “Yes!” – and we are sure that we will see much more of these two…perhaps even a wedding special because who DOESN”T want to see this amazing wedding, right???