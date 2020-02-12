Entertainment

Remember “Friday” by Rebecca Black? Well She’s All Grown Up!

rebecca black

Rebecca Black rose to fame when she was only 14 after her song “Friday” went viral online. Now, she’s all grown up and reflecting on her viral fame, as well as the bullying she endured.

In transformations of the decade, Rebecca Black has redeemed herself for forcing her cringeworthy song on us all a decade ago. While many didn’t like the song, it was fun and became a pop culture hit. Despite her fame, much of her notoriety came in the form of bullying.

She took to Instagram reflecting on the bullying, depression, and self-esteem from her experience growing up as a viral sensation.

She reminisced about the release of the life changing track, wishing she could talk to her then 13-year-old self. She wrote, “9 years ago today a music video for a song called “friday” was uploaded to the internet. above all things, i just wish i could go back and talk to my 13 year old self who was terribly ashamed of herself and afraid of the world. to my 15 year old self who felt like she had nobody to talk to about the depression she faced.”

She said she would have “food thrown at her and her friends.” She also said that she “had almost every producer/songwriter tell me they’d never work with me.”

View this post on Instagram

*swipe ->* 9 years ago today a music video for a song called “friday” was uploaded to the internet. above all things, i just wish i could go back and talk to my 13 year old self who was terribly ashamed of herself and afraid of the world. to my 15 year old self who felt like she had nobody to talk to about the depression she faced. to my 17 year old self who would get to school only to get food thrown at her and her friends. to my 19 year old self who had almost every producer/songwriter tell me they’d never work with me. hell, to myself a few days ago who felt disgusting when she looked in the mirror! i’m trying to remind myself more and more that every day is a new opportunity to shift your reality and lift your spirit. you are not defined by any one choice or thing. time heals and nothing is finite. it’s a process that’s never too late to begin. and so, here we go! this might be a weird thing to post but the honesty feels good if nothing else. 🤍

A post shared by Rebecca Black (@msrebeccablack) on

Now, Black is a singer and YouTuber still working on the next big thing.

