Remains Found in Natalee Holloway Case!

After 12 years, the mystery may have been solved.

The world has speculated that Joran van der Sloot murdered Natalie Holloway as she vacationed with her classmates in Aruba, but without a clear admission and no remains, no one knew for sure.

The teenager disappeared after being seen on a night out with Joran van der Sloot in Aruba as she celebrated her high school graduation with other students. She was never seen again, but authorities zeroed in on Joran van der Sloot. He never admitted guilt or told anyone what really happened that night. He is currently in prison in Peru for the murder of another woman he admitted to killing in a hotel room.

Now, it appears that authorities have found remains that are highly likely to be those of Holloway. This is interesting as many believed van der Sloot may have dumped her body at sea. A friend of van der Sloot’s allegedly revealed to police where the body was located. The remains are being DNA tested to determine if they are indeed Holloway’s.