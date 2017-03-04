Reggie Bush’s Wife is Pregnant Again After All That Messy Cheating Drama

Looks like they have mended fences!

Reggie Bush and his Wife Lilit are expecting a third child after she revealed she is expecting again. This comes after some pretty shocking drama with a mistress coming forward claiming to be pregnant with Reggie’s baby. The woman claimed that he had been seeing her frequently, and he even offered her a stack of cash to end the pregnancy when he found out. She declined, and of course, it hit the media. Reggie had to leave training camp at one point to try to fix things with his wife. Seems like it worked. Congrats to the couple!