Rebel Wilson Gets Dragged for Claiming to Be First Plus-Sized RomCom Actress

2.4k SHARES Share Tweet

Rebel Wilson put her foot in her mouth when she told Ellen that she was “”I’m proud to be the first-ever plus-sized girl to be the star of a romantic comedy,” and people let her have it.

Surely Rebel Wilson couldn’t have forgotten actresses like Queen Latifah, Monique, and Ricky Lake, who helped pave the way for plus-sized lead roles in romantic comedy films? Well, apparently she did. Only rather than own up to it, she doubled down when Monique herself and many others called her out about it.

She tried to claim “technicalities” and “grey area” for those past roles, further standing by her claim that she “technically” is indeed the first plus-size actress featured in a leading RomCom role.

Hey girl! Yeah I of course know of these movies but it was questionable as to whether: 1. Technically those actresses were plus size when filming those movies or 2. Technically those films are catorgorized/billed as a studio rom-com with a sole lead. So there’s a slight grey area — Rebel Wilson (@RebelWilson) November 1, 2018

Hi Monique, it was never my intention to erase anyone else’s achievements and I adore you and Queen Latifah so so much x I support all plus size ladies and everything positive we are doing together ❤️ — Rebel Wilson (@RebelWilson) November 3, 2018

That’s nice but Rebel you have blocked NUMEROUS black and non- black POC women who have tried to have he conversation and most commented in the same tone as the one white woman you decided to respond to. That’s a problem. — Kayla Prefers Ham Over Turkey Marie (@Maria_Giesela) November 4, 2018

Thank you Mo’Nique. And she’s probably busy telling you she “supports all plus-sized women” & didn’t try to erase anyone, but as of now, she hasn’t apologized for misspeaking & blocked ALL plus-sized Black & Brown women who corrected her nicely. She’s just trying to save face 🤷🏾‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/pB8eHoyTyq — Clarkisha “Technically Plus-Sized” Kent (@IWriteAllDay_) November 4, 2018

That’s nice but Rebel you have blocked NUMEROUS black and non- black POC women who have tried to have he conversation and most commented in the same tone as the one white woman you decided to respond to. That’s a problem. — Kayla Prefers Ham Over Turkey Marie (@Maria_Giesela) November 4, 2018