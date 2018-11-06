News

Rebel Wilson Gets Dragged for Claiming to Be First Plus-Sized RomCom Actress

Rebel Wilson put her foot in her mouth when she told Ellen that she was “”I’m proud to be the first-ever plus-sized girl to be the star of a romantic comedy,” and people let her have it.

Surely Rebel Wilson couldn’t have forgotten actresses like Queen Latifah, Monique, and Ricky Lake, who helped pave the way for plus-sized lead roles in romantic comedy films? Well, apparently she did. Only rather than own up to it, she doubled down when Monique herself and many others called her out about it.

She tried to claim “technicalities” and “grey area” for those past roles, further standing by her claim that she “technically” is indeed the first plus-size actress featured in a leading RomCom role.

