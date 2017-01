Ray J knows how to make an entrance.

Ray J, better known as the one who starred with Kim Kardashian in their infamous sex tape that essentially made her entire career, started filming Celebrity Big Brother in the UK. Part of his introduction included him saying, ‘You might know me for my music, TV shows and my d**k!’

Understated, Ray J. Trust – we will never forget.

Note, he is reportedly getting paid $1 million for appearing on the show.